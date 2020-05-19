S1 Ep.1 The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate | Friends with Friends podcast

KTLA News Director Jason Ball and Producers Jackie and Vanessa tackle all things Friends one episode at a time with different perspectives.

In this Episode we talk the perfect way each character was introduced, the nervous behavior of Ross, and who was the biggest star in the beginning of the series.

Plus, fun facts about what other actors auditioned for the characters, and what creators initially called the series.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Friends with Friends”: via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS

Friends with Friends on Instagram

Jason Ball on Instagram

Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram

Vanessa Martinez on Instagram

KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery