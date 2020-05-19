S1 Ep.1 The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate | Friends with Friends podcast

Live Now
KTLA News Director Jason Ball and Producers Jackie and Vanessa tackle all things Friends one episode at a time with different perspectives. 

In this Episode we talk the perfect way each character was introduced, the nervous behavior of Ross, and who was the biggest star in the beginning of the series. 

Plus, fun facts about what other actors auditioned for the characters, and what creators initially called the series. 

