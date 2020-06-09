Live Now
S1 Ep.10 The One with the Monkey | Friends with Friends podcast

Friends with Friends

Ross gets a new pet monkey, named Marcel. The gang make a pact about having a New Year’s Eve date, but do they keep it? Phoebe meets Physicist David, played by Hank Azaria, who in real life, has a close connection to one of the Friends. Plus, who Hank originally auditioned for in the series. And which Friends star got their first Emmy nomination for this episode? Find out!

