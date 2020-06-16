S1 Ep.13 The One with the Boobies | Friends with Friends podcast

Monica makes a dozen lasagnas, and we try to figure out why. Paulo and Rachel are still together, but not for long after he gets a massage from Phoebe. Chandler and Joey's iconic foosball table makes its debut. Plus, Ross finds out the sex of his baby. Plus, KTLA Entertainment Anchor, Dayna Devon joins us to share stories from interviewing the cast, and sneaking into one of the Friends house when it was on the market. Find out!

