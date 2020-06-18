S1 Ep.14 The One with the Candy Hearts | Friends with Friends podcast

In this Episode, we dissect Chandler’s relationship with Janice and the blind dinner date that reunited them. We also talk about Phoebe, Monica and Rachel’s Galentine’s day activity which flamed up their Valentine’s day. Plus, we’ll hear about Jackie’s own experience on burning an ex’s items.
