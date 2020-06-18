S1 Ep.14 The One with the Candy Hearts | Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, all the Friends see each other naked, by accident and on purpose. We get to meet Joey's mom, Gloria and dad, Joseph Tribbiani Sr., which brings out a different side of Joey. He finds out something about his parent's marriage that makes him wonder what kind of relationship he wants in his life. Plus, find out why Monica and Rachel's, Joey and Chandler's apartment numbers changed mid season.

