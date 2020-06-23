S1 Ep.15 The One with the Stoned Guy | Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, Monica thinks she gets an opportunity to be a head chef at a new fancy restaurant, but all things go wrong during the dinner because the restauranteur, Steve, played by Jon Lovitz, is high. Plus, a new Friend joins us, KTLA Reporter Megan Telles’ husband Ceasar. Who is the biggest Friends fan? Find out!
