S1 Ep.16 The One with the Two Parts: Part 1 | Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, we discuss how Phoebe’s twin sister Ursula is causing a rift between her and Joey. We also talk about Ross’ pending parenthood dilemma’s after attending Lamaze classes with Carol and Susan.

Plus, We chat about the big guest star in this episode and how their show contributed to this episode of “Friends”.

