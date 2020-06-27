S1 Ep.18 The One with All the Poker | Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, we dissect the poker game between the guys and the ladies in the series and how Rachel stood her ground when confronting Ross. Plus, Jason gives us a tip or two on how to win the jackpot. And a new friend joins us, Sean Judge, a 17 year old from England who created two Friends Instagram fan pages that have over 100,000 followers. Find out how he started, and how he keeps up with all the content.
Follow Sean’s instagram pages here: Friends_Fests & Friends Content
Friends with Friends on Instagram
Jason Ball on Instagram
Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram
Vanessa Martinez on Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery