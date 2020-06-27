S1 Ep.18 The One with All the Poker | Friends with Friends podcast

Friends with Friends

by: , Jacquelyn Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

In this episode, we dissect the poker game between the guys and the ladies in the series and how Rachel stood her ground when confronting Ross. Plus, Jason gives us a tip or two on how to win the jackpot. And a new friend joins us, Sean Judge, a 17 year old from England who created two Friends Instagram fan pages that have over 100,000 followers. Find out how he started, and how he keeps up with all the content.

Follow Sean’s instagram pages here: Friends_Fests & Friends Content

Friends with Friends on Instagram 
Jason Ball on Instagram
Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram 
Vanessa Martinez on Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Share this story

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office | CoronavirusDaily | Friends with Friends

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter