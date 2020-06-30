S1 Ep.19 The One where the Monkey Gets Away | Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, we discuss the search for a missing Marcel, after he escapes when Rachel was baby sitting him and it’s the return of Rachel’s ex-fiancé. Plus, we continue to wonder why the creators chose a monkey to be Ross’ pet.
