S1 Ep.2 The One with the Sonogram at the End | Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, we dive into the dynamics between Monica and Ross with their parents Jack and Judy. Plus, who doesn’t want to look good when they have to visit their ex-fiancé, does Rachel regret leaving Barry at the alter? Jason also gives his theory that Friends could a spin off of another hit NBC series.

Subscribe to “Friends with Friends”: via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS

Friends with Friends on Instagram

Jason Ball on Instagram

Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram

Vanessa Martinez on Instagram

KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery