S1 Ep.20 The One with the Evil Orthodontist | Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, we recap Ross’ goodbye to Marcel and how Monica met the woman who spent her money which allowed Monica to temporarily let go of her type A personality.

Friends with Friends on Instagram Jason Ball on InstagramJacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram Vanessa Martinez on InstagramKTLA Podcasts on Instagram & TwitterMore podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery