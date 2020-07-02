S1 Ep.21 The One with the Fake Monica | Friends with Friends podcast

Today in the podcast, we discuss Rachel’s realizations and dilemma with Barry and Mindy, played by Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey. Plus, find out how Jennifer Grey and Jennifer Aniston are connected through another tv show. We also talk about Chandler’s desperation for a phone call from a special someone.

