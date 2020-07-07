S1 Ep.23 The One with the Birth + David Schwimmer Interview| Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, Ross and Carol’s baby is born, Ross and Susan almost missed the birth due to being locked in a closet, Chandler tries to make a deal with Monica, and find out which character in this episode plays a double role in the series. Plus, a Friends with Friends podcast dream come true, Jackie interviewed David Schwimmer! Hear his answer to her Friends question, and how it all went down!
Friends with Friends on Instagram
Jason Ball on Instagram
Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram
Vanessa Martinez on Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery