S1 Ep.23 The One with the Birth + David Schwimmer Interview| Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, Ross and Carol’s baby is born, Ross and Susan almost missed the birth due to being locked in a closet, Chandler tries to make a deal with Monica, and find out which character in this episode plays a double role in the series. Plus, a Friends with Friends podcast dream come true, Jackie interviewed David Schwimmer! Hear his answer to her Friends question, and how it all went down!

