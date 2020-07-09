S1 Ep.24 The One Where Rachel Finds Out + Sam Rubin| Friends with Friends podcast

Today in the podcast we discuss how Rachel finds out Ross is in love with her, Joey’s fertility experiment and we recap our thoughts on the last episode of Season 1.

Plus, Sam Rubin joins us to break down all things Friends and how the show changed the entertainment industry.

