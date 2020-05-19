S1 Ep.3 The One with the Thumb | Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, you start to see other Friends personalities being developed. From Phoebe coming across all that money, and the thumb she finds in the soda, to Monica’s relationship with Allen, and the rest of the Friends being invested in her relationship. What would you do if you came across $7,000? Plus, find out who Phoebe’s homeless friend Lizzie really is.
Subscribe to “Friends with Friends”: via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Friends with Friends on Instagram
Jason Ball on Instagram
Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram
Vanessa Martinez on Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery