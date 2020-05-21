Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

S1 Ep.4 The One With George Stephanopoulos | Friends with Friends podcast

Friends with Friends
Posted: / Updated:

The guys head to a hockey game, while Ross is reminiscing about his first time with Carol. The ladies have a slumber party and wonder if they’ve made the right decisions in their lives. Plus, did George Stephanopoulous ever make an appearance in this episode? Was he really a sex symbol in the 90’s? And who is the pizza guy who deliver’s George’s pizza?

Subscribe to “Friends with Friends”via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS

Friends with Friends on Instagram 
Jason Ball on Instagram
Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram 
Vanessa Martinez on Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Share this story

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office | CoronavirusDaily | Friends with Friends

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter