S1 Ep.4 The One With George Stephanopoulos | Friends with Friends podcast

The guys head to a hockey game, while Ross is reminiscing about his first time with Carol. The ladies have a slumber party and wonder if they’ve made the right decisions in their lives. Plus, did George Stephanopoulous ever make an appearance in this episode? Was he really a sex symbol in the 90’s? And who is the pizza guy who deliver’s George’s pizza?

