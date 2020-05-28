S1 Ep.6 The One With the Butt | Friends with Friends podcast

Subscribe to “Friends with Friends”: via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
In this episode, Joey sings in Freud! The Musical, then he finally breaks his way into showbiz by playing Al Pacino’s butt. Who makes a special appearance when filming the big shower scene? The Friends point out how particular Monica is about her cleanliness. Chandler find his dream girl Aurora, with a perfect situation, but is it really what he wants? Also, what TV show did Aurora go on to star in later in her career? Listen and find out!
