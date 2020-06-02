Live Now
S1 Ep.7 The One With the Blackout | Friends with Friends podcast

Friends with Friends

by: , Jacquelyn Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

New York City is under a blackout for the Friends. Chandler gets stuck in an ATM vestibule with a Victoria’s Secret model. What other shows on the same night featured a black out episode in NYC? Plus, Ross tries to make a move on Rachel but is interrupted when a cat attacks him, and Paulo makes his debut. How does the actor who played Paulo feel about his stint on Friends, and what is he up to now? Find out by listening!

