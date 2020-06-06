S1 Ep.9 The One Where Underdog Gets Away | Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode we explore more of the dynamic between the Gellar Family, where did Judy get her nitpicking from? Would Monica and Judy’s mother daughter relationship be different if Monica ever told her how she really feels. Chandler is told he has a quality, and Ross accidentally tells Rachel how he really feels. Plus, who got an Emmy nomination for their guest role? Find out!

