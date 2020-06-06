S1 Ep.9 The One Where Underdog Gets Away | Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, Monica hosts her first Thanksgiving, which is the first of many of Thanksgiving episodes for the series. The gang all argue over how they want their potatoes, and whose fault is it really who had the keys to the apartment. Plus, we talk to Naftali, the 13 year old who went viral for his Friends themed Bar Mitzvah, and ended up on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The host also surprised Naftali with a video call from Courtney Cox. Hear all about his experience here!
