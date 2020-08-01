S2 Ep.10 The One With Russ| Friends with Friends podcast

Friends with Friends

by: , Jacquelyn Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

In this episode, Rachel tries to get over Ross by dating Russ, an identical version of Ross.

Joey expresses his concern to his manager Estelle about his Days of Our Lives audition and Fun Bobby is no longer fun.

Plus, which podcast host has an alter ego during karaoke? And listen to the end for a special surprise announcement!

