S2 Ep.14 The One with the Prom Video| Friends with Friends podcast

In today’s episode of the podcast, we recap the highest rated episodes ever with this 2 part event filled with guest stars; Part 2 includes Julia Roberts and Jean-Claude Van Damme. Find out which guest star was dating which Friend during the filming of this episode.

Plus, Gary Susman, co-author of “Friends Forever, The One About the Episodes” talks writing a weekly Friends column for Entertainment Weekly, and reflects on his perspective on what it was like being a journalist while the show was on-air. Plus, Gary shares some exciting facts about the iconic tv show.