S2 Ep.15 The One Where Ross and Rachel… You Know| Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, Ross and Rachel attempt to take their relationship to the next level. Monica meets a new much older love interest with Dr. Richard Burke, played by Tom Selleck, find out how he got the role. Plus, Joey and Chandler add some lazy boy chairs to their bachelor pad.
Friends with Friends on Instagram
Jason Ball on Instagram
Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram
Vanessa Martinez on Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery