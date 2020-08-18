S2 Ep.17 The One Where Eddie Moves In| Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, Chandler gets a new roommate and Joey isn’t too happy about it. Ross is spending more time at Monica and Rachel’s apartment and Monica is not too happy about it. Plus, Phoebe’s song Smelly Cat gets its big break.
Friends with Friends on Instagram
Jason Ball on Instagram
Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram
Vanessa Martinez on Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery