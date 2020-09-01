S2 Ep.23 The One With the Chicken Pox| Friends with Friends podcast

In today’s episode, the friends throw Rachel a surprise birthday party, but not all goes according to plan. Rachel’s divorced parents show up to the celebration and their attempt to keep the parties drama free hits a few bumps along the way.

Friends with Friends on Instagram Jason Ball on InstagramJacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram Vanessa Martinez on InstagramKTLA Podcasts on Instagram & TwitterMore podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery