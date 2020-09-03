S2 Ep.24 The One With Barry and Mindy’s Wedding| Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, Phoebe gets a visit from her Navy boyfriend, played by Charlie Sheen but Chicken Pox gets in the way of rekindling their romance. Find out who production called to help calm Charlie's nerves while filming this episode. Plus, Monica realizes her OCD tendencies are a little stranger than she thought after realizing her boyfriend, Richard has none.

