S2 Ep.24 The One With Barry and Mindy’s Wedding| Friends with Friends podcast

In today’s episode, Rachel attends her ex-fiancé and best friends wedding. Her goal was to lay low, but that did not go according to plan. Monica and Richard talk about their future together and realize their hopes and dreams don’t align.
Friends with Friends on Instagram
Jason Ball on Instagram
Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram
Vanessa Martinez on Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery