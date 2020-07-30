S2 Ep.9 The One With Phoebe’s Dad| Friends with Friends podcast

Friends with Friends

Jacquelyn Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

In today’s episode, It’s Christmas time with the Friends. The radiator breaks in Monica and Rachel’s apartment and the friends throw a tropical Christmas party.  Phoebe takes a road trip to meet her dad. Plus, we finally meet her grandmother who is an actress from a few other famous tv sitcoms, Find out which one!

