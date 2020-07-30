S2 Ep.9 The One With Phoebe’s Dad| Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode of Friends with Friends, Ross is unsure if he should pursue a relationship with Rachel, or dump Julie. Joey and Chandler encourage him to create a list and things go downhill from there. Jason, Vanessa, and Jackie disagree about the list, whose side are you on?

