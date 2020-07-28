S2 Ep.8 The One With The List| Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, Rachel tells Ross how she really feels about him and we analyze the big moment for Roschel and if it met Vanessa’s expectations as the Friends newbie. Meanwhile Chandler enlist the help of Monica to help him loose weight. Plus, our instagram Friend is back, Sean Judge joins us to discuss this big episode.

Friends with Friends on Instagram Jason Ball on InstagramJacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram Vanessa Martinez on InstagramKTLA Podcasts on Instagram & TwitterMore podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery