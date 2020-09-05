S3 Ep.1 The One with the Princess Leia Fantasy| Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, Ross reveals his intimate fantasy to Rachel. Joey and Janice attempt to bond and Chandler reveals his own intimate thoughts to Ross.

Plus what happened in Friends that led to a lyrics argument with Vanessa and Jackie over Taylor Swift’s Blank Space.

