S3 Ep. 16 The One With The Morning After + Megan Telles’ Husband Cesar|Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, we’re joined by Cesar, Megan Telles’ husband who gives us his perspective on the break (up). Cesar, Jackie and Vanessa share their thoughts on the saddest part of the episode. Were they REALLY on a BREAK?!
Friends with Friends on Instagram
Jason Ball on Instagram
Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram
Vanessa Martinez on Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery