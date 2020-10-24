S3 Ep. 16 The One With The Morning After + Megan Telles’ Husband Cesar|Friends with Friends podcast

In today’s episode, Vanessa experiences part 1 of the major Friends break (up) in the series with the help of Jackie and Megan Telles’ husband Cesar. Ross’ insecurities get the best of him and Rachel says she wants to take a break. An upset Ross’ gets friendly with xerox girl, Chloe and Rachel confides in Mark to ease her broken heart.

