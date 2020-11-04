S3 Ep. 18 The One with the Hypnosis Tape|Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, the Friends get put in the middle of the bitterness of Ross and Rachel's breakup. Rachel invites Monica, Joey, Chandler and Phoebe up to the cabin for a ski trip, without Ross, but he ends up saving the Friends from car trouble, and continues to grieve his break up from Rachel and confides in Carol to listen to his troubles.

