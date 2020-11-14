S3 Ep. 21 The One With a Chick and a Duck|Friends with Friends podcast

In today’s episode, Joey gives Chandler a duck, we see a glimmer of hope between Ross and Rachel after Ross selflessly takes care of Rachel after her rib injury.
Plus, Jackie, Jason and Vanessa are in disagreement about the connection between Pete and Monica.
