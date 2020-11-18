S3 Ep. 22 The One with the Screamer|Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, Rachel brings a date to Joey’s play but he turns out to be a screamer, played by Ben Stiller. We learn the fate of Joey’s crush and co-star Kate’s relationship, after she accepts a job offer in L.A.
Plus, Jason, Jackie and Vanessa share their experience with customer service after Phoebe’s attempt to claim a warranty on her broken phone.
Friends with Friends on Instagram
Jason Ball on Instagram
Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram
Vanessa Martinez on Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery