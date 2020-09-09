S3 Ep.3 The One With the Jam + Friends.town Instagram Denisa Mocanu | Friends with Friends podcast

In today’s episode, Ross has an important event to get to but has trouble getting everyone ready for his big night. Monica has trouble with the voicemail and Chandler and Joey fight over a big comfy chair. Plus find out why this is known as a "bottle" episode.

