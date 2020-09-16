S3 Ep.5 The One With Frank Jr. | Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, we are joined by our new friend Denisa Mocanu from Italy. She is the face behind the @friends.town Instagram page. She tells us when and why she started her fan page and why she’s a fan of Friends. We also talk about Monica’s attempt to get over Richard by selling Jam and how Joey comforts her when she attempts to forget him by having a baby.

