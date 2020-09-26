S3 Ep.8 The One With The Giant Poking Device| Friends with Friends podcast

Monica buys a bed from Janice’s ex-husband the mattress king, and they find out Janice is still seeing him after a delivery mishap with a race car bed. Ross and Rachel have dinner with Rachel’s father. Joey is teaching acting for soap operas at the learning annex.

