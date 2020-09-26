S3 Ep.8 The One With The Giant Poking Device| Friends with Friends podcast

Chandler confronts Janice about her making out with her ex-husband, and they decide to break up. Rachel and Monica babysit Ben, and bangs his head on the random pillar in Monica & Rachel’s apartment. We discuss why this pillar exists. Plus, Phoebe is scared to go to the dentist because someone always dies.
Friends with Friends on Instagram
Jason Ball on Instagram
Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram
Vanessa Martinez on Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery