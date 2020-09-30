S3 Ep.9 The One With The Football + Writer Ira Ungerleider|Friends with Friends podcast

In this Thanksgiving episode, Ross and Monica put on their game faces and go head to head to reclaim The Gellar Cup. 

Plus, we are joined by the writer of this episode, Ira Ungerleider who answers all of our burning Friends questions and reveals his favorite episodes, and story lines that didn’t make the cut.

