S4 Ep. 11 The One with Phoebe’s Uterus|Friends with Friends podcast

In today’s episode, Phoebe’s little brother Frank Jr. is now married to Alice and they ask Phoebe to carry their baby. Joey gets a job as a tour guide at the museum where Ross works at and finds out about the division in the break room and sees a different side of Ross. Chandler is having trouble sealing the deal with Kathy and Monica shares the 7 tips about women’s needs.
