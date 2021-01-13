S4 Ep. 12 The One with the Embryos|Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, we interview Rhonda, aka Sherri Shepherd. She tells us all about her experience working on the hit show ‘Friends’ and what it was like working for David Scwhimmer’s dad.

Plus, Sherri has two current shows on TV right now, Mr. Iglesias' new season three is streaming now on Netflix, and check her out on the new ABC sitcom 'Call Your Mother' series premiere January 13th.