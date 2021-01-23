S4 Ep. 15 The One with All the Rugby|Friends with Friends podcast

Friends with Friends

by: , Jacquelyn Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

In this episode, Ross tries to impress Emily by playing Rugby with her friends and Chandler attempts to make the move to Yemen after running into Janice.

Plus, Would Jackie date a Rugby player, find out. 

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram @friendswithfriendspodcast!

Friends with Friends on Instagram 
Jason Ball on Instagram
Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram 
Vanessa Martinez on Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Share this story

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office | CoronavirusDaily | Friends with Friends

Most Popular

Latest News

More News