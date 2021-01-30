S4 Ep.17 The One with the Free Porn|Friends with Friends podcast

In this recap episode, Joey and Chandler discover they have free a porn channel. Phoebe finds out she’s expecting triplets on behalf of her brother and Alice. Plus, Ross expresses his true feelings to Emily and the reaction wasn’t one he expected.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram @friendswithfriendspodcast!

Friends with Friends on Instagram

Jason Ball on Instagram

Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram

Vanessa Martinez on Instagram

KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery