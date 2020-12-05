S4 Ep. 2 The One with the Cat|Friends with Friends podcast

In today’s episode, Phoebe finds a cat and thinks its the spirit of her mother, Lily. Chandler tells Joey to sell the entertainment unit but it doesn’t go according to plan.
Plus, Monica goes on a date with her high school crush, Chip Matthews
Friends with Friends on Instagram
Jason Ball on Instagram
Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram
Vanessa Martinez on Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery