S4 Ep.20 The One with All the Wedding Dresses|Friends with Friends podcast

In today’s recap episode, Monica and Phoebe live their wedding fantasies by going dress shopping on behalf of Emily. Ross checks in on Rachel to see how she is doing after his engagement news. Plus, Joey visits a sleep doctor and Chandler meets a new lady.

Did you know the story of the episode was written by our pal Adam Chase? Check out our interview with him in this link where he gave us some insight into a scene in this very episode!

