S4 Ep. 4 The One with the Ballroom Dancing|Friends with Friends podcast

Friends with Friends

by: , Jacquelyn Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

In this episode, we discuss the difficulty Jason, Jackie and Vanessa have had with membership services, just like Chandler had when trying to cancel his gym membership. Mr. Treeger waltz’ into an unexpected friendship with Mr. Treeger.

Plus, Phoebe looses her job after getting a little too close to her client. 

Friends with Friends on Instagram 
Jason Ball on Instagram
Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram 
Vanessa Martinez on Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Share this story

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office | CoronavirusDaily | Friends with Friends

Most Popular

Latest News

More News