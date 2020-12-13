S4 Ep. 4 The One with the Ballroom Dancing|Friends with Friends podcast

In this episode, we discuss the difficulty Jason, Jackie and Vanessa have had with membership services, just like Chandler had when trying to cancel his gym membership. Mr. Treeger waltz’ into an unexpected friendship with Mr. Treeger.

Plus, Phoebe looses her job after getting a little too close to her client.

Friends with Friends on Instagram

Jason Ball on Instagram

Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram

Vanessa Martinez on Instagram

KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery