S5 Ep.18 The One Where Rachel Smokes|Friends with Friends podcast

In today’s recap episode, Rachel tries to fit in at her new job by picking up smoking. Ben and Joey compete at an audition and the friends throw Rachel a surprise party.

Check out the uncut scene with Monica making Chandler choose between cigarettes and their relationship here!

