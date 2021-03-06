S5 Ep.3 The One Hundredth|Friends with Friends podcast

Jackie’s sister, Karina, joins us for this episode to share her memories of Friends, and gives us a perspective of becoming a mother.

Phoebe gives birth to her brother’s triplets, while Joey feels sympathy pains himself. Also, Chandler and Monica’s relationship reaches a new point of quote goofing around.

Also, find out what the cast mates bet Lisa Kudrow to say a certain phrase during the taping of this episode.

Check out the Lisa Kudrow’s blooper prank here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLszZqj7-2U

