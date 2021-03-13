S5 Ep.5 The One with the Kips|Friends with Friends podcast

Ross tries to make up with Emily on one big condition that Ross considers, and the fate of their relationship is decided. Joey thinks he is hosting a telethon on PBS, and also points out there is no selfless good deed, so Phoebe goes on a mission to prove him wrong.

Friends with Friends on Instagram Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram Vanessa Martinez on InstagramKTLA Podcasts on Instagram & TwitterMore podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery