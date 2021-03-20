S5 Ep.7 The One Where Ross Moves In|Friends with Friends podcast

The fate of Emily and Ross marriage is decided, after the Friends really tell him how they really feel about her. Monica and Rachel meet the yeti in the basement. Phoebe is gifted a family heirloom that she surprisingly likes.

Friends with Friends on Instagram Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram Vanessa Martinez on InstagramKTLA Podcasts on Instagram & TwitterMore podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery