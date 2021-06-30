S6 Ep.10 The One with the Routine|Friends with Friends podcast

It’s the season 6 Christmas episode! Plus, it’s the birth of the iconic routine from Monica and Ross. Janine invites Joey, Ross and Monica along to be on Dick Clark’s Rockin NYE. Meanwhile Chandler, Rachel, and Phoebe are looking for Christmas presents from Monica.
Friends with Friends on Instagram
Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram
Vanessa Martinez on Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery