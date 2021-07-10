S6 Ep.13 The One with Rachel’s Sister|Friends with Friends podcast

In this recap episode, Rachel’s sister, Jill, played by Reese Witherspoon, comes to town. Find out why Reese Witherspoon only guest starred in two episodes. Plus, Joey gets in trouble for giving free pastries and coffee to the beautiful women, and Monica denies getting sick.
