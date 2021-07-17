S6 Ep.15 The One That Could Have Been Part 1 |Friends with Friends podcast

In today’s recap episode, Rachel questions what her life would’ve been like if she married Barry and the friends think about their own lives and what could have been.
Friends with Friends on Instagram
Jacquelyn Rodriguez on Instagram
Vanessa Martinez on Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on Instagram & Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery