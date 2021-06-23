S6 Ep.9 The One Where Ross Got High|Friends with Friends podcast

In 2019, a listener of writer Neil Strauss' podcast “To Live and Die in LA” came forward with information that helped solve the case of a 25-year-old missing woman, Adea Shabani. The revelations were released in almost real time, and listening seemed intimate, not to mention terrifying.

Strauss is back with a second season of his podcast, focusing on the 2017 disappearance of Elaine Park, a 20-year-old woman last seen in Calabasas. A new episode is released on Thursdays. Strauss became aware of the case after his then-wife, Ingrid De La O, stumbled across a news report online that said Park's abandoned car was found in Malibu — where they lived. De La O couldn't shake the idea that something disturbing may have taken place in her community and joined the search. She brought in neighbor and friend Mike Einziger — guitarist for the band Incubus — and his wife, violinist Ann Marie Simpson. Strauss helped too, now saying that at the time it was originally more to get along than to go along. Strauss alludes on the podcast to his marriage breaking up, at least in part due to the intensity of the investigation.